Jane Louise Harris, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

She was born Aug. 11, 1927, to the late Clarence and Agnes (Quail) Clinger. She married Carl R. Harris on Sept. 20, 1947, and he preceded her in death Jan. 12, 1976.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Daniel (Teresa) Harris, Upper Sandusky; David (June) Harris, Lexington; and Mary (Robert) Fry, Fostoria; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Kasey) Harris, Rachel (Chris) Burns, Emily (Tony) Besser, Amanda (Curt) Byers, Erin (Heath) Luikart, Lindsey (Erik) Nicholson and Kristin (Josh) Bargar; and 12 great-grandchildren, David, Lilly, Maryn, Tyson, Drew, Blakely, Clayton, Makinlee, Paige, Jolie, Riley and Sydney.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Robert, Paul and John Clinger.

Jane graduated from Upper Sandusky High School. She was a homemaker and co-owner of Carl R. Harris Electrical Contracting.

She was a lifetime member of Salem United Methodist Church, where she and Carl were married — the first couple ever to be married in the church. She was the pianist and organist there for 75 years, starting at the age of 13. Through her life she dedicated many hours as a Sunday school teacher and as a UMW member, and was very active within the United Methodist district and conference.

Jane served on the Wyandot County Council on Aging board and was a charter member of the Beta Chapter of the Tri Sigma Sorority.

Jane loved talking about World War II memories, her childhood and especially loved sharing her knowledge of family genealogy, which was extensive.

Jane, Mom, Grandma Jane, Gigi, was happiest when surrounded by her family, whether it be one family member or the whole gang. She enjoyed telling her nieces and nephews stories of their parents. Jan has left her family a legacy of faith and love that will be passed on through the generations.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday in the Salem United Methodist Church with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Salem Methodist Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, and an hour before the service Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or to view the life tribute video visit www.BringmanClark.com.