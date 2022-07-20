James Thomas

DEFIANCE — James A. Thomas, 76, tragically left us while protecting his daughter, April 27, 2022, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Schaffer Funeral Home South – Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St., in Defiance. A memorial service will be held at 11 am. Saturday at the funeral home.

Donations are totally unnecessary, but the family encourages all to donate blood to their local chapter of the American Red Cross as this also was a must in Jim’s life, donating 51 units over the past years. Also deserving of consideration would be the VFW Post No. 3360, Camp Lakota Boy Scout Camp, Defiance County Humane Society and the DHS Athletic Department.

Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com

