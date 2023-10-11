James Stewart

FOREST — James L. “Stewie” Stewart, age 63, of Wharton, died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday in Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest with Pastor Johnny Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

