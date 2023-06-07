James Rhoden

James S. Rhoden, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services for James S. Rhoden noon Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, two hours before service on Saturday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky. The family requests casual attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

