James L. Racheter, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
He was 78.
The funeral is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating.
Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with an Elks memorial service beginning at 7:45 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Angeline Industries and the Upper Sandusky Rams Athletic Department in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.
