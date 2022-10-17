James Hurley

SYCAMORE — James R. Hurley, age 62 of 362 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, died at 4:12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

At Jim’s request a private funeral service was held. Memorial contributions can be made to No One Fights Alone or to Kimberly Hurley for funeral expenses in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

