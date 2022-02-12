James Hoffert

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — James E. Hoffert, of 7240 S. County Road 43, Bloomville, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. He was 64.

Funeral services for James are 1 p.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Seneca County. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

