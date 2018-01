Wyandot County will save nearly $60,000 on its electric bill over the next three years after the county commissioners signed a new facilities electric agreement Thursday. Working through Palmer Energy Company, it was recommended the county sign with the electric supplier Dynegy Energy through May of 2021 at a rate of $0.0471 per kWh, with an estimated annual cost savings of $19,970 compared to the county’s current rate, which expires at the end of April.