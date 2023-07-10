James Hall

James Irwin ‘Jim’ Hall, age 89, of Carey, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Birchaven of Findlay.

Visitation will be held at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home (225 West Findlay Street, Carey), Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 4 until 7 pm. An 11 am funeral will be held at the funeral home on Thursday. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, Pastor Loran Miracle will officiate, and burial to follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Jim’s honor to Grace United Methodist Church, Carey and may be sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Jim’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!