James E. Weston

Posted on February 12, 2021
MAITLAND, Fla. — James E. Weston (Jim), age 90, of Morral, Ohio, passed away Feb. 4, 2021, at Advent Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

A funeral Mass is 10 a.m. March 6 at the Church of Annunciation, Altamonte Springs, Florida. DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, Florida, is handling cremation. A celebration of life is planned for the third weekend of June in Ohio.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those who wished could donate to Feed the Children, St. Jude’s Hospital or to another charity of choice, in honor of Jim.

