Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MAITLAND, Fla. — James E. Weston (Jim), age 90, of Morral, Ohio, passed away Feb. 4, 2021, at Advent Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

A funeral Mass is 10 a.m. March 6 at the Church of Annunciation, Altamonte Springs, Florida. DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, Florida, is handling cremation. A celebration of life is planned for the third weekend of June in Ohio.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those who wished could donate to Feed the Children, St. Jude’s Hospital or to another charity of choice, in honor of Jim.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!