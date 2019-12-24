Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James E. Grafmiller Jr., age 75, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

He was born Feb. 26, 1944, to the late James E. Sr. and Donna L. (Shambaugh) Grafmiller. He married Diane L. Miller on Aug. 16, 1964, and they later divorced.

He is survived by his children Franklin (Lori) Grafmiller, Upper Sandusky; Jill (Jerry) Logsdon, Upper Sandusky; and David (Jodi) Grafmiller, Upper Sandusky; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and significant other, Deb Brown, Upper Sandusky, her daughter, Shari Dawson and late son, Tommy Joe Dawson; her four grandchildren; brothers, John (Deborah) Grafmiller, Upper Sandusky; Richard (Sheryl) Grafmiller, Upper Sandusky; Bruce (Gena) Grafmiller, Upper Sandusky; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was a 1963 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School.

He worked at Grafmiller SOHIO/BP service station for over 30 years, and Grafmiller Water Conditioning, and later at Worthington Industries/Black Hawk.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge BPOE No. 83, AMVETS No. 777, V.F.W. Post No. 2842, Moose Lodge No. 1093, Wyandot County Rod & Gun Club, and was a past president and member of the Upper Sandusky Lions Club. He was an avid OSU football and basketball fan. He enjoyed cooking and sharing food with others, especially chicken noodle soup, chicken, and baby back ribs. Jim would feed the fish daily at the park pond and liked to feed birds and squirrels in his back yard. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Schoenberger Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Upper Sandusky Community Library or Wyandot County Pheasants Forever, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To share a memory or send a condolence visit www.BringmanClark.com.