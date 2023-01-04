James Bostdorff

James Franklin Bostdorff, age 85, of Bowling Green, OH, passed away peacefully in the early morning of January 2, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital where he had been treated for influenza.

Visitation will be held on Thursday January 5, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St, Tontogany, Ohio 43565. The funeral will take place on Friday January 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Haskins Community Church, 209 W. Main St. Haskins, Ohio 43525. Pastor Jennifer Jackson will officiate. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Bostdorff family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!