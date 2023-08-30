Home Obituaries James Barnes

James Barnes

Posted on August 30, 2023


KENTON — James (Jim) R. Barnes of Monte Vista, Colorado, died Saturday evening, Aug. 26, 2023, with members of his family surrounding him. 

A memorial service for Jim is 11 a.m. Thursday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with the Rev. Randall Forester officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour before services at the funeral home. 

