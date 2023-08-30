James Barnes

KENTON — James (Jim) R. Barnes of Monte Vista, Colorado, died Saturday evening, Aug. 26, 2023, with members of his family surrounding him.

A memorial service for Jim is 11 a.m. Thursday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with the Rev. Randall Forester officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour before services at the funeral home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!