James A. Stief, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at home, in the house where he was born 89 years ago.

He was born on Apr. 8, 1930, in Upper Sandusky, to Arthur and Imo (Roth) Stief. He and Barbara (Schmidt) were married July 3, 1954, at North Salem Lutheran Church, and she survives along with their sons, Tedd (Ann) Stief and Todd (Anja) Stief; grandchildren, Kelsey, Grahm, Halee, Kemp and Ella.

He also enjoyed his nine nephews and his niece.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Foster; sister, Cathleen Niederkohr; and a son, Kemp.

Farming was both his occupation and hobby. He was a 1949 graduate of Salem School.

Mr. Stief was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Ed Hunker officiating. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. A remembrance celebration is 12-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of St. Paul Lutheran Church following the burial.

Jim has requested no memorials or other gifts are necessary.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a memory.