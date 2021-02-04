Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James A. “Jim” Shumaker, 70, of Elgin, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home.

A prayer service will be held at 1 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Salem Heritage Society in Salem Township, Wyandot County. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Wyandot County.

