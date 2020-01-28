Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jacqueline J. Walter, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on March 25, 1930, to the late Russel and Orva (Gemmrig) Gillen. She married James E. Walter on Nov. 6, 1948, and they celebrated over 65 years of marriage. He preceded her in death March 27, 2014.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Thomas) Rovanis, Trafford, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, James (Danamarie) Rosvanis, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Rosemary Rosvanis, Kenmore, Washington; three great grandchildren, Nicholai, Daphne James and Tiberius; two brothers, David Gillen, Iberia; and Fred (Connie) Gillen, Upper Sandusky; and many nieces, nephews and other family.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Gillen and Edward Gillen; and sisters, Joanne Hensel, Rosemary Welge and Sandy Gillen.

Jacqueline was a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School. She and her husband owned and operated James Walter Excavating.

She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, as well as a member of the church’s Everfaithful Class. She always helped with church meals and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Jacqueline was a Red Cross water safety instructor and taught swimming lessons at the park.

Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at First Lutheran Church. A memorial service will follow at the church with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church, Hospice of Wyandot County or the Upper Sandusky Festival of Lights in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.