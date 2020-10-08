Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Jackie L. Conley, of Carey, died at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was 55.

Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the Revs. Sid Ramey and Ted King officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!