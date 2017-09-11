Jack Smith

Jack L. Smith, age 79, of Bucyrus and formerly of Upper Sandusky, died after a long battle of Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 12:34 p.m. at Fairhaven Community.

Family and friends may gather Wednesday September 13, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Words of remembrance will start at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Becky King officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven Community, Wyandot County Humane Society or Crawford Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a story.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!