J. Leroy Clark

Posted on September 23, 2019
J. Leroy Clark, age 89, of rural Carey died at Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services are 11 a.m., Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. Interment is in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

