Isabelle “Bobby” Turpin, of Nevada, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence. She was 100.

She was born Aug. 17, 1919, in Wauchula, Florida, to the late Fred U. and Garnet Bess (Faul) Baublitz. She married Charles R. Turpin on May 20, 1940, and he died Dec. 30, 1980.

She is survived by a daughter, Charleen Griffin, Massachusetts; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Roetzel; and a brother, Frederick Baublitz.

Mrs. Turpin was a member of Nevada United Methodist Church.

She retired in 1985 as the manager of First Citizens National Bank in Nevada.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.