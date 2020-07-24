Home Obituaries Iris May Bear Reyes

Iris May Bear Reyes

Posted on July 24, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CINCINNATI — Iris May Bear Reyes, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home with family by her side in Cincinnati.

A visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. The funeral service is 11 a.m. following the visitation.

To leave online condolences and for more information, visit www.springgrove.org.

Donations may be made to hospiceofcincinnati.org.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Elouise Myers

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 24, 2020
    2 min read

  • Jennifer L. Luster

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 23, 2020
    2 min read

  • Rodger K. Barth

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 22, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply