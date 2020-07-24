Spread the Love - Share this Post!























CINCINNATI — Iris May Bear Reyes, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home with family by her side in Cincinnati.

A visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. The funeral service is 11 a.m. following the visitation.

To leave online condolences and for more information, visit www.springgrove.org.

Donations may be made to hospiceofcincinnati.org.

