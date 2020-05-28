Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Irene M. Tinker, age 68, of Forest, died at her residence May 25, 2020.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday in Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with the Rev. Dennis Livingston officiating. Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Cincinnati, in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

