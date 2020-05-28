Irene M. Tinker Posted on May 28, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Irene M. Tinker, age 68, of Forest, died at her residence May 25, 2020. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday in Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with the Rev. Dennis Livingston officiating. Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Cincinnati, in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!