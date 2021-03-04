Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Ilene M. Zender, 69, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash Inpatient Care Center in Cincinnati.

Friends will be received from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tony Varghese Vattaparambil, OFM Conv, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation Church or Hospice of Wyandot County and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

