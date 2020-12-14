Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ila M. McCombs, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Ila M. McCombs are 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Calling hours are two hours before the service time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Fairhaven Community and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!