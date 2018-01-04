Home Obituaries Ida V. “Mike” Reinhart

Posted on January 4, 2018
CAREY — Ida V. “Mike” Reinhart, 95, of Carey, died at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, where a scripture service will be held at 2:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, with the Rev. Vince Petersen, OFM Conv., officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation School or the St. Mary’s cemetery fund and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

