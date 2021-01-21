Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ian D. Ekleberry, age 43, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Memorial Services for Ian D. Ekleberry are 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or Trinity Evangelical UMC, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

