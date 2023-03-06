Horace Chandler

Horace Eugene “Gene” Chandler, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, died March 5, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Elaine Clinger Sturtz officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles, with full military honors conducted by Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Horace Eugene along with his three sisters are fourth generation to be buried at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!