Hope Bogard

Hope I. Bogard, 66, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 15, 2023, with her family by her side.

Hope’s family is choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit and brings together her family and friends. Her husband and children invite all who wish to share in remembrance of Hope to attend a celebration of life ceremony. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. March 18 at Crawford Church (11998 TH 29, Carey). A celebration will follow at Camp Trinity (8812 CH 50, Upper Sandusky).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford Church Love-in- Action Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

