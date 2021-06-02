Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Herman L. Bucklew Sr., of Upper Sandusky, died May 29, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 84.

A graveside service is noon Friday in the Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Herman Bucklew Jr. officiating. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!