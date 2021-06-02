Herman L. Bucklew Sr. Posted on June 2, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Herman L. Bucklew Sr., of Upper Sandusky, died May 29, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 84. A graveside service is noon Friday in the Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Herman Bucklew Jr. officiating. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!