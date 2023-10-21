Herbert Lortz

CAREY — Herbert Gibson Lortz, 99, of Carey, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 ,at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky with family by his side.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Evangelical Church (formerly Memorial United Methodist Church) in Carey. Herb’s funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church, with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with military graveside rites conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carey Athletic Boosters, Dorcas Carey Public Library or Memorial Evangelical Church and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Herb’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

