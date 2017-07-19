Henry Stout

PICKERINGTON — Henry Allen Stout, age 87, of Pickerington and formerly of Vienna, West Virginia, died July 16, 2017 at his residence. He was born Jan. 30, 1930 in McCutchenville to the late Charles Lawrence and Mary Kachele Stout.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington OH 43147 with a reception for friends and family to follow.

Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

