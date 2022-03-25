Henry Pieracini Jr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Henry M. “Bud” Pieracini Jr., age 99, formerly of Carey and Findlay, passed away early on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

His family will greet friends from 3–5 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. His family will again greet friends for 30 minutes before his services at the Basilica. Interment with military honors provided by the Carey Honor Guard will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or Alzheimer’s Research and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home of Carey is honored to assist Bud’s family with local arrangements and condolences may be shared with them via www.StombaughBatton.com

