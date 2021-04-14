Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CRESTLINE — Henry “Hank” Carl Bosley, 86, of Crestline, passed away April 12, 2021, in OhioHealth Hospital, Mansfield.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday in Greenlawn Cemetery, 1119 Ohio 181, County Line Road, Crestline, where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and the Crestline-Galion Veteran’s Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post No. 2920, 100 S. Crestline St., Crestline, in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Hank or send condolences to the Bosley family may do so by visiting masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Henry “Hank” Carl Bosley.

