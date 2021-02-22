Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Henry “Cowboy” F. Booze, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Henry Booze is 2 p.m. Friday at Apostolic Gospel Church in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Rodney Donohoo officiating. Visitations are from 1-2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Wyandot Memorial Oncology Department or to the Apostolic Gospel Church building fund and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!