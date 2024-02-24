Helen Vent

Helen M. Vent, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 19, 2024 in the emergency room at Marion General Hospital.

A Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. March 2 at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church. Interment to follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with a Catholic prayer service at 7 p.m Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church or the Upper Sandusky Ram Booster’s in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit ww.BringmanClark.com.

