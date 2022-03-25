Helen Taylor

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Helen R. Taylor, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away March 24, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held on from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service starting at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church, Wyandot Memorial Hospice, or Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

