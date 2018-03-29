Home Obituaries Helen M. Swartz

Posted on March 29, 2018
Helen M. Swartz
Helen M. Swartz, age 95, of Nevada died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Antony Varghese Vattaparambil, OFM, Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with a scripture service to be held at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made the St. Peter School Endowment Fund, in care of Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

