Helen M. Swartz, age 95, of Nevada died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Antony Varghese Vattaparambil, OFM, Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with a scripture service to be held at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made the St. Peter School Endowment Fund, in care of Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!