Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Helen M. Rife, age 92, of Wharton died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living.

A private family funeral service will be held at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Chorle officiating. Interment will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton.

Visit Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!