Helen M. Rife Posted on February 8, 2021

FOREST — Helen M. Rife, age 92, of Wharton died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living. A private family funeral service will be held at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Chorle officiating. Interment will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton. Visit Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.