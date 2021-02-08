Home Obituaries Helen M. Rife

Helen M. Rife

Posted on February 8, 2021
FOREST — Helen M. Rife, age 92, of Wharton died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living.

A private family funeral service will be held at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Chorle officiating. Interment will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton. 

Visit Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory. 

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

