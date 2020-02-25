Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Helen M. Heckathorn, of Forest, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 101.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, and a funeral service will follow visitation at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. A complete obituary will run in Wednesday’s newspaper edition.