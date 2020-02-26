Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Helen M. Heckathorn, age 101, of Forest, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Feb. 6, 1919, to the late Homer and Gladys (Flowers) Naus. She married John J. Heckathorn on March 4, 1939, and he preceded her in death Oct. 27, 2000.

She is survived by her children, Dal (Darlene) Heckathorn, Forest; Arden (Joanne) Heckathorn, Upper Sandusky; and Mary (Mark) Rossel, Upper Sandusky; six grandchildren, Brad Heckathorn, Beth (Tony) Harshfield, Dawn (Andy) Voorheis, Tracy (Steve) Schreck, Blake (Nicki) Rossel and Brock (Jennifer) Rossel; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Edwin E. Heckathorn; and brothers, Lowell and Lloyd Naus.

Helen was a 1939 graduate of Marseilles High School.

She was a homemaker and helped her husband on their family farm.

She was a member of Marseilles Presbyterian Church.

Helen was great cook and she enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday also at the funeral home with the Rev. Mary Curtis officiating. Internment will follow at Tymochtee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marseilles Presbyterian Church or Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.