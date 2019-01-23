CAREY — Helen L. Wentz, 76, of Carey, died at 2:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Friends will be received 2-8 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

Her funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carey food pantry and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

