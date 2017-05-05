Helen Irene (Sours) Harris, 90, Green Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Parkview Care Center at 3:35 am. She was born in McCutchenville, Ohio, a daughter and one of twelve children of Thurman Sours of Sours Hollow Ky. and Marietta (Swerlein) Sours of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Arrangements are being provided by Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, Green Springs, OH. Since Helen has outlived most of her friends and relatives No visitation or service will be held Helen will be interred at the Green Springs Cemetery beside her beloved husband.

