Helen Everhart

Helen J. Everhart, age 96, of Sycamore, and formerly of McCutchenville, died at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at home. Funeral services for Helen are 11 a.m. Monday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sycamore United Church of Christ or the Sycamore United Church of Christ Community Quilters in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com