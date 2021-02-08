Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Helen Burdena Stalter, age 100, passed away quietly in her sleep at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at UCC Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, where she had resided for the past nine years.

The family wishes to thank Fairhaven for the excellent care Helen received during her time there.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Helen Stalter will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, to the Capital University Alumni Fund or to the Fairhaven Community, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

