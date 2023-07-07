Helen Beamer

Helen J. Beamer, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away surrounded by family Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Church with Pastor James Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Church or the Wyandot County Courthouse beautification and flower fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

