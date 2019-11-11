Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Heather C. Eatherton, age 38, of Forest, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 15, 1981, to Michael E. Frazier, who survives in North Carolina. She married D. Scott Eatherton on June 27, 1998, and he survives in Forest.

She is survived by her children, Gabrielle Eatherton, Forest; Raven Eatherton, Forest; Willow Eatherton, Forest; paternal grandparents, Thomas (Angie) Darling, North Carolina; and a sister, Amanda (Kevin) Lodge, Kenton.

Heather graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1999 and attended Sentinel Career Center for medical technologies. In 2006, she graduated from American InterContinental University with an associate’s degree in business administration and criminal justice. Heather then had advanced EMT training at Vanguard-Sentinel Career Center in 2018.

She was an advanced EMT formerly employed with BKP in Kenton, MedCare Ambulance in Marion and Hanco EMS in Findlay. Heather was passionate about volunteering with the Jackson Forest EMS, where she was recently promoted to lieutenant.

She enjoyed her cats and dog, watching scary movies and spending time with her friends and family.

A Celebration of Life is 3-8 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Forest Fire Department.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Forest EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH, 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.



