Hazel Callari

Posted on December 11, 2018
Hazel E. Callari, age 94, of Upper Sandusky, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sandusky Bible Church, Mohawk Historical Society or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

