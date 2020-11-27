Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















KENTON — Harry “Ross” Weaver, 82 of Kenton, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.

A family funeral celebration of life is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. A viewing for family and close friends is from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Church of Christ in Kenton.

