Harry J. “Red” Dillion, age 94, of Harpster, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Harry J. “Red” Dillion are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will take place at Little Sandusky Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted. Visitations will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the funeral service at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pitt Township Volunteer Fire Department or the Harpster United Methodist Church, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

