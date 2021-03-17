Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — A celebration of life for Harold P. McDermott, age 59, of Sycamore, who died Feb. 17, 2021, is 12-5 p.m. Sunday at the Sycamore Community Center.

Memorial contributions may still be made to No One Fights Alone or the Oncology Department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may still be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.